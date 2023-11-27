Cyber Monday kicks off, stocks look to ride winning streak

The strength of the US consumer is in focus once again, as retailers including Amazon (AMZN), Walmart (WMT), Best Buy (BBY), and more kick off their Cyber Monday sales. The big day comes after a busy Black Friday which saw US shoppers spend nearly $10 billion online according to Adobe Analytics. On Wall Street, investors are hoping to keep the winning streak alive following four straight weeks of gains for the major indices (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC). Yahoo Finance trending tickers include Snowflake (SNOW), Ulta Beauty (ULTA), and Shopify (SHOP).



Key guests include:

9:30 a.m. ET - Chris Versace, Tematica Research Chief Investment Officer

10:15 a.m. ET - Daryl Fairweather, Redfin Chief Economist

11:15 a.m. ET - Kathy Jones, Charles Schwab Chief Fixed Income Strategist