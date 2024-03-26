The EV landscape is set for a turnaround in 2024

The EV landscape is shifting as interest rates continue to remain high, concerns over charging infrastructure remain, and interest in hybrid models has picked up. With heavy investments from top automakers like Tesla (TSLA) and Ford (F), coupled with the potential of interest rate cuts, could 2024 be a turnaround year for EVs in the US?

RBC Capital Markets Lead Equity Analyst of Global Autos Tom Narayan joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the EV landscape, the demand for new vehicles, and who are the biggest winners and laggards in this auto category.

"What you had happening for years now is the same EV type, the small crossover or sedan. Why? Because the biggest drag on range is aerodynamics. It's tough to make an SUV EV for a reason. Just big and boxy and heavy," Narayan stipulates one of the biggest challenges to electric vehicles and their design. "And so, you're finally going to get those cars come in — that's where most of the demand is in the US... SUVs, larger vehicles. So now you're going to see those, GM (GM) is going to put out their Blazer. There's a bunch of others that are coming online. That should help increase the demand for EVs."

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino