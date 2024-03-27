Advertisement
Fed rates and small cap stocks: Wednesday's Market Takeaways

Jared Blikre and Josh Lipton

As the three major market indices (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) closed Wednesday higher in unison, the S&P 500 managed to inch out another all-time high. Yahoo Finance Markets Reporter Josh Schafer joins Market Domination Overtime to go over how markets are reacting to the Federal Reserve's interest rate timeline a week after officials' decision to pause rates, highlighting the opportunities emerging from small-cap stocks in the Russell 2000 (^RUT).

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Market Domination Overtime.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

