Fed rates and small cap stocks: Wednesday's Market Takeaways

As the three major market indices (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) closed Wednesday higher in unison, the S&P 500 managed to inch out another all-time high. Yahoo Finance Markets Reporter Josh Schafer joins Market Domination Overtime to go over how markets are reacting to the Federal Reserve's interest rate timeline a week after officials' decision to pause rates, highlighting the opportunities emerging from small-cap stocks in the Russell 2000 (^RUT).

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.