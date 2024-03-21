Advertisement
FedEx stock jumps on earnings beat, $5B share buyback

Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton

FedEx (FDX) posted better-than-expected third-quarter earnings. Adjusted earnings per share of $3.86 per share topped the Street estimate of $3.46. Revenue of $21.7 billion was just shy of the $22.05 billion estimate. The postal courier and cargo operator's stock is seeing a boost in Thursday's after-hours trading. FedEx's board has approved a new $5 billion share buyback program.

Yahoo Finance Live reports on the earnings data, FedEx's shipping volume figures, and results of cost-cutting strategies.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

