Justice Department files antitrust suit against Apple, Reddit starts trading: Yahoo Finance Live

It’s a busy day on Wall Street. The US Department of Justice has sued Apple (AAPL) accusing the company of creating a monopoly with its iPhone business and app ecosystem. Apple shares dropped on the news, with the company saying the “lawsuit is wrong on the facts and the law.” Social media company Reddit (RDDT) made its trading debut on the New York Stock Exchange, opening at $47, well above the $34 it had been priced at. Other trending tickers on Yahoo Finance include Micron Technology (MU), Accenture (ACN), Airbnb (ABNB).



Top guests today include:



3:15 p.m. ET - Tony Dwyer, Canaccord Genuity Chief Markets Strategist



3:25 p.m. ET - Julia Coronado, MacroPolicy Perspectives Founder and President



3:35 p.m. ET - Shelagh Glaser, Synopsys CFO



4:10 p.m. ET - Tom Sosnoff, tastylive Founder and CEO



4:20 p.m. ET - David Swartz, Morningstar Equity Analyst