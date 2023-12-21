A 'goldilocks slowdown' likely for early 2024: Strategist

There are only a few more trading days left in the year and Wall Street is continuing to debate what the economy will look like next year. Mona Mahajan, Edward Jones Senior Investment Strategist joins Yahoo Finance to give insight into how she thinks the economy and inflation will look like for 2024.

Mahajan explains her outlook: "We do think the economy has some potential to slow in the first half of the year, but what we are calling it is kind of a goldilocks slowdown... not too hot and not too cold. A gradual cooling to below trend levels, but then a re-acceleration perhaps in the back half of the year. That's similar in the earnings front as well."

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.