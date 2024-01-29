Hidden gems to consider over the Mag 7: IG North America CEO

This week, many of the Magnificent Seven component stocks — including Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), Meta (META), and Microsoft (MSFT) — will be releasing their latest quarterly earnings results. Investors eagerly await as these companies hold much of the value of the S&P 500 (^GSPC) and may set the tone in the broader market going forward. While these companies continue to dominate the conversation on Wall Street, are there alternatives investors can look towards to maximize their portfolio?

IG North America CEO JJ Kinahan joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the upcoming busy earnings week for the Magnificent 7 and give insight into what appears to be bullish activity for options trades from retail investors.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino