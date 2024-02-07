Hilton CEO explains why now is a good time for new development

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) reported its fourth-quarter revenue of $2.61 billion, beating Wall Street estimates of $2.57 billion. The company forecasts its full year capital return for 2024 to be about $3 billion, though its profit guidance was lower than Wall Street was expecting. For the first-quarter 2024, Hilton anticipates a net income of $340 million to $359 million. The company also has a number of construction projects in the pipeline, including building over 400,000 new rooms.

Hilton CEO & President, Chris Nassetta, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss his company's performance and what he hopes for the company's growth moving forward.

In terms of costs for these construction projects, Nassetta explains: "While there's less money than there might have been four or five years ago for new development, there is some money and the economics and the underlying business, broadly are good. And then for us, given the ability to drive higher levels of market share and revenues for our owner community are even better. And so people are very anxious to get projects underway, and those that can get financed are doing so, and we expect them to do so at an increasing rate. I do think there will be more money broadly available this year for financing new construction."

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino