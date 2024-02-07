Snap tanks on earnings, Uber, CVS, and Disney report: Yahoo Finance Live

Shares of Snap (SNAP) are deep in the red this morning after the company’s quarterly results fell short of estimates, while also delivering first-quarter guidance below expectations. The news continues a rough week for Snap, which laid off 10% of its workforce on Monday. Elsewhere on Wall Street, several top names are reporting including Uber (UBER) and CVS (CVS). Uber's earnings and revenue topped expectations, while CVS topped estimates but cut its full-year outlook. Investors will be eyeing key earnings after the bell today from companies including Disney (DIS), PayPal (PYPL), and Mattel (MAT). Yahoo finance trending tickers include New York Community Bancorp (NYCB), Ford (F), and fuboTV (FUBO).

Key guests include:

9 a.m. ET - James Heaney, Jefferies Vice President

9:45 a.m. ET - Jack Hartung, Chipotle CFO

10:30 a.m. ET - Dan Sullivan, Edgewell Personal Care CFO

11:40 a.m. ET - Chris Nassetta, Hilton CEO