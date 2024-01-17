Houston, we have a Virgin Galactic problem, strategist says

As geopolitical risks and investment in scientific advancements for space exploration continue, many investors are curious how to manage their portfolios to capitalize on potential aerospace winners.

Yahoo Finance has investors covered with this edition of Good Buy or Goodbye, as Kevin Mahn, Hennion & Walsh CIO, provides insight into which companies may have the best setup for future success in aerospace defense and more.

Walsh picks Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) as a "Good Buy" citing a potential benefit from increased defense spending from the US, a strong stock performance with a gain of 2% year-to-date, and has an Altman Z score of 4.2, keeping them far away from bankruptcy.

Walsh says to stay away from Virgin Galactic (SPCE) citing very little potential to gain from an increase in US defense spending, the stock is struggling, with the potential to get worse, has a weak balance sheet with negative earnings, and no dividend.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino