Should investors be cautious or optimistic of market trends?

Consumer discretionary stocks (XLY) maintain year-to-date gains of over 20%. However, amid challenges stemming from rising oil prices and housing market pressures, investors are expressing caution for the upcoming months. "The market is at a super compelling moment," Dylan Ratigan, host of TastyTrade's Truth or Skepticism, says. "It's like a tight rubber band with equal pressure at both ends."

Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith and Brad Smith sit down with Ratigan to explore whether investors should approach the current market condition with optimism or caution.

