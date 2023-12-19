Jefferies initiates coverage on Chewy, other pet stocks

Jefferies has initiated coverage on a slew of pet-related stocks, giving a “Buy” rating to Chewy (CHWY) and PetIQ (PETQ) while less optimistic about Bark (BARK), Petco (WOOF), and Freshpet (FRPT) and assigning a "Hold" rating to the latter three.

Yahoo Finance’s Seana Smith and Brad Smith take a closer look at this note and the driving factors for these businesses, including consumer spending on health-related pet care.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.