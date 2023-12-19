Stocks look to add to rally, Richmond Fed President joins Yahoo Finance Live

The major indices (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) are looking to gain steam this morning as investors push for a continued rally on Wall Street. The recent surge comes amid signals the Fed could lower rates as many as three times next year, We will speak exclusively with Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin at 9:30 a.m. ET. Yahoo Finance trending tickers include U.S. Steel (X), Meta (META), and NVIDIA (NVDA).

Other key guests include:

9 a.m. ET - Jeff Schulze, ClearBridge Investments Investment Strategist

9:40 a.m. ET - Rich Aneser, Envestnet Chief Strategy Officer

10 a.m. ET - Nathan Sheets, Citi Chief Global Economist

11 a.m. ET - Richard Lesser, BCG Global Chair