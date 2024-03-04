Advertisement
JetBlue, Spirit scrap $3.8B acquisition deal

Seana Smith and Brad Smith

JetBlue Airways (JBLU) and Spirit Airlines (SAVE) have officially terminated their $3.8 billion merger agreement. JetBlue was seeking to acquire Spirit but could not secure the necessary regulatory approvals to proceed. However, Spirit will receive $69 million in termination fees.

Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith and Bradley Smith break down the details.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith

