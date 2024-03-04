JetBlue, Spirit scrap $3.8B acquisition deal

JetBlue Airways (JBLU) and Spirit Airlines (SAVE) have officially terminated their $3.8 billion merger agreement. JetBlue was seeking to acquire Spirit but could not secure the necessary regulatory approvals to proceed. However, Spirit will receive $69 million in termination fees.

