Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 4 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,848.87
    -1.56 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    37,858.46
    -143.35 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.05
    +2.76 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,979.64
    -3.74 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.55
    -0.21 (-0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    2,027.20
    +5.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    +0.23 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0838
    -0.0048 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1450
    +0.0510 (+1.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2668
    -0.0043 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.4350
    +0.4570 (+0.31%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    39,166.31
    -1,544.64 (-3.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,492.82
    +5.11 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    36,517.57
    -29.38 (-0.08%)
     

JPMorgan names Xerox, Wolfspeed as top hardware stock picks

Seana Smith and Brad Smith

JPMorgan named printing technology developer Xerox (XRX) and chipmaker Wolfspeed (WOLF) as the top hardware and networking stocks to own. Inversely, analysts advise against investing in Corning (GLW).

Yahoo Finance anchors Seana Smith and Brad Smith review the analyst notes on these stocks.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

Advertisement