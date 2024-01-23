JPMorgan names Xerox, Wolfspeed as top hardware stock picks

JPMorgan named printing technology developer Xerox (XRX) and chipmaker Wolfspeed (WOLF) as the top hardware and networking stocks to own. Inversely, analysts advise against investing in Corning (GLW).

