U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    5,000.62
    +47.45 (+0.96%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,424.27
    +151.52 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,859.15
    +203.55 (+1.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,012.29
    +48.12 (+2.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.62
    -1.25 (-1.61%)
     

  • Gold

    2,003.50
    -3.70 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.39
    +0.24 (+1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0730
    +0.0017 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2670
    -0.0490 (-1.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2563
    -0.0030 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.6110
    -0.1200 (-0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    51,646.30
    +2,063.95 (+4.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,568.40
    +56.12 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    37,703.32
    -260.65 (-0.69%)
     

Kraft Heinz stock slips further after Q4 revenue miss

1
Josh Lipton
·Anchor, Yahoo Finance

Kraft Heinz (KHC) shares slip further ahead of Wednesday's closing bell after reporting mixed fourth-quarter earnings results. The food brand points to inflation and price hikes for declining year-over-year sales.

Yahoo Finance Live monitors Kraft Heinz's intraday stock action.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

