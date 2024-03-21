Lululemon stock falls on disappointing guidance

Lululemon Athletica (LULU) posted fourth-quarter earnings per share of $5.29 compared to a $5.00 estimate. Net revenue was $3.21 billion, about in line with the Street estimate of $3.19 billion.

However, the athletic apparel company's first quarter outlook fell short of expectations. First-quarter earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $2.35-$2.40, below estimates of $2.55. First-quarter net revenue is seen as $2.18 billion to $2.2 billion. Wall Street had been hoping for $2.26 billion.

Yahoo Finance's Josh Lipton and Julie Hyman break down the report.

Editor's note: This article was written by Stephanie Mikulich.