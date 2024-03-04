Macy's activist investors raise buyout bid to $6.6 billion

Macy's (M) activist investor groups Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management raised their buyout bid on the retailer to $6.6 billion. Macy's rejected a previous bid valued at $5.5 billion in January.

Yahoo Finance Retail Reporter Brooke DiPalma shares the details of the story as Macy's leadership considers the offer after announcing plans to shutter 150 stores through 2026.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.