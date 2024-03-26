Advertisement
McDonald's partnership will 'unlock' revenue for Krispy Kreme

Seana Smith and Brad Smith

McDonald's (MCD) and Krispy Kreme (DNUT) announced on Tuesday that their national partnership will expand. Krispy Kreme began selling donuts at McDonald's locations in 2022, with a nationwide rollout slated for 2026.

Yahoo Finance Reporter Brooke DiPalma joins the Live show to explain how the partnership positions Krispy Kreme within the fast food sector.

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino

