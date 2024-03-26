Meme stock? Trump's newly merged company debuts on the NASDAQ

Former President Donald Trump's newly merged media company, Trump Media & Technology Group, debuted on the NASDAQ (^IXIC) under the ticker DJT on Tuesday morning. The company owns the social media platform Truth Social. The merger took place under a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) deal.

