Meta: SEC expands probe into Wall Street's personal mesages

Rachelle Akuffo and Luke Carberry Mogan

Meta Platforms' (META) personal messaging apps, like WhatsApp and Signal, are on the hot seat as SEC investigators expand their probe into Wall Street traders' private messages. Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo breaks down the investment firms that are under scrutiny and how Meta's stock is reacting to the situation in today's Trending Ticker.

