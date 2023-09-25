Meta: SEC expands probe into Wall Street's personal mesages

Meta Platforms' (META) personal messaging apps, like WhatsApp and Signal, are on the hot seat as SEC investigators expand their probe into Wall Street traders' private messages. Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo breaks down the investment firms that are under scrutiny and how Meta's stock is reacting to the situation in today's Trending Ticker.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.