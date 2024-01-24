Netflix, DuPont, Abbott Laboratories: Trending Tickers

Netflix (NFLX) shares surged after the streaming giant's strong fourth-quarter results beat on earnings estimates and notched over 13 million new subscribers. High free cash flow and margins also exceeded estimates on the heels of Netflix's WWE deal announcement.

DuPont de Nemours (DD) sank after issuing light first-quarter sales guidance, citing China and demand slowdowns. The chemical maker's official results are expected out February 6.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) slid as well despite coming in line with earnings expectations. However, the healthcare company's full-year 2024 forecast came in below expectations weighing on shares.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith