Nike stock jumps on Q3 earnings beat

Nike (NKE) reported better-than-expected third-quarter results. The athletic apparel retailer posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.77 compared to a $0.74 estimate. Revenue of $12.43 billion topped expectations of $12.31 billion. Gross margin of 44.8% was just shy of the 45.1% estimate, while Greater China revenue of $2.08 billion was about in line with the estimate of $2.04 billion.

Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton break down the report.

Editor's note: This article was written by Stephanie Mikulich.