Novartis CEO explains how AI will impact drug development

One of the top topics at the World Economic Forum is generative AI, with endless discussions on how it can impact a broad range of sectors and businesses. Pharmaceutical drug development is one of those sectors where AI can help improve the research and development pipeline. Novartis (NVS) recently announced a partnership with Alphabet (GOOG,GOOGL) owned Isomorphic Labs, which will leverage its AI platform to develop small molecule drugs.

Novartis CEO Vasant Narasimhan joins Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi to discuss how Novartis, and pharmaceutical companies in general, will use AI going forward to expedite the drug development process and potentially make breakthroughs in medicine.

Narasimhan explains that while AI won't have a large impact in the next five years, it will still aid in a number of ways: "Impacting the next five years is how AI is going to impact many of our productivity efforts, in drug development, how fast can we generate new trial protocols? How fast can we work with regulators? How fast we can look at patient safety, look at large patient data sets? Not necessarily...it is generative AI, but may be not the most cutting-edge generative AI. Those areas will hopefully give us six months, maybe nine months, but if we want some of the big gains, that's going to take longer."

