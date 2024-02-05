Novo Nordisk acquiring Catalent to expand, meet GLP-1 demand

Novo Nordisk (NVO) — Yahoo Finance's 2023 Company of the Year — shares are on the move Monday morning after parent company Novo Holdings announced a $16.5 billion acquisition deal of Catalent (CTLT). This deal includes an $11 billion purchase of three manufacturing sites in the US. The company hopes to meet demands for GLP-1 products with this buy.

Yahoo Finance’s Seana Smith and Brad Smith break down the pharmaceutical giant's move and the possible timeline for the company.

Editor's note: This article was written by Eyek Ntekim