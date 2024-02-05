Advertisement
Novo Nordisk acquiring Catalent to expand, meet GLP-1 demand

Seana Smith and Brad Smith

Novo Nordisk (NVO) — Yahoo Finance's 2023 Company of the Year — shares are on the move Monday morning after parent company Novo Holdings announced a $16.5 billion acquisition deal of Catalent (CTLT). This deal includes an $11 billion purchase of three manufacturing sites in the US. The company hopes to meet demands for GLP-1 products with this buy.

Yahoo Finance’s Seana Smith and Brad Smith break down the pharmaceutical giant's move and the possible timeline for the company.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Eyek Ntekim

