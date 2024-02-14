Advertisement
Occidental Petroleum tops Q4 estimates on top, bottom lines

Josh Lipton
·Anchor, Yahoo Finance

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) reports better-than-expected fourth-quarter results, beating analyst estimates on both revenue and earnings estimates. The oil producer posted revenue of $7.17 billion, surpassing forecasts of $6.84 billion. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.74, also exceeding projections of $0.67.

Yahoo Finance breaks down the details of the report.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith

