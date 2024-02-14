Occidental Petroleum tops Q4 estimates on top, bottom lines

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) reports better-than-expected fourth-quarter results, beating analyst estimates on both revenue and earnings estimates. The oil producer posted revenue of $7.17 billion, surpassing forecasts of $6.84 billion. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.74, also exceeding projections of $0.67.

