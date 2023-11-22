OpenAI now has a 'chance to reset': Appian CEO

The tech industry is still reeling from the days of turmoil at OpenAI.

Appian Founder and CEO Matt Calkins (APPN) says that what happened at OpenAI seems to be a "governance failure. Calkins explains that he understands how it can happen, saying "in our industry, the software industry, we've got a lot of talented, essential, and sometimes unpolished people and the board's job is to educate, not necessarily to discipline, but to try to smooth the edges without killing the golden goose."

Calkins doesn't think that issues at OpenAI are resolved, but that these changes represent "a chance to reset."

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.