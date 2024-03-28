Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    5,254.35
    +5.86 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    39,807.37
    +47.29 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,379.46
    -20.06 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,124.55
    +10.20 (+0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.03
    +1.68 (+2.07%)
     

  • Gold

    2,240.40
    +27.70 (+1.25%)
     

  • Silver

    24.97
    +0.22 (+0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0791
    -0.0039 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2060
    +0.0100 (+0.24%)
     

  • dólar/libra

    1.2623
    -0.0015 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.3770
    +0.1310 (+0.09%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    70,655.35
    +1,731.81 (+2.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,952.62
    +20.64 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    40,168.07
    -594.66 (-1.46%)
     

S&P 500 achieves another record high to end Q1 2024

Jared Blikre and Josh Lipton

Stock market indexes (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) are mixed as they close the curtain on the first quarter of 2024. The Dow Jones Industrial Average holds above the day's flatline, the S&P 500 pulls off yet another record high, as the Nasdaq Composite closes lower.

Yahoo Finance Markets Reporter Jared Blikre gives a detailed break down of the days's market action and year-to-date sector leaders.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Market Domination Overtime.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

