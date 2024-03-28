S&P 500 achieves another record high to end Q1 2024

Stock market indexes (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) are mixed as they close the curtain on the first quarter of 2024. The Dow Jones Industrial Average holds above the day's flatline, the S&P 500 pulls off yet another record high, as the Nasdaq Composite closes lower.

Yahoo Finance Markets Reporter Jared Blikre gives a detailed break down of the days's market action and year-to-date sector leaders.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.