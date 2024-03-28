S&P 500 rallied across Q1, but valuations a 'concern': Strategist

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) is on track for its best first quarter of a fiscal year since 2019. AI stocks and cooling inflation have fueled the rally. With looming interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve, and an ongoing presidential election season, can the market continue to soar?

WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Market Domination to discuss the performance of the S&P 500 and how the broader market may move going forward.

Several factors could derail the market's persisting rally, Gilbert explains: "I think valuations are always a concern, and I think we've seen just in the last few days some concerns about technology and has there been over-exuberance in the area of AI, and has it kinda gotten ahead of itself? I think you have to be mindful of the prices that you're paying for stocks, because how much has already been embedded to those future earnings that are going to happen. So, definitely being mindful of the price, and that could derail certain areas or certain stocks."

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino