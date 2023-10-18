P&G using innovation to drive brand choice amongst consumers

Procter & Gamble (PG) beat third-quarter earnings estimates on both the top and bottom lines. UBS U.S. Household and Personal Care Analyst Peter Grom breaks down P&G's earnings figures while looking to the greater consumer staples sector.

"One of the things that P&G has done exceptionally well has been... innovations," Grom says. "And through innovation, they have been able to drive brand choice because of performance is superior to others, and that causes the consumers to trade up, particularly if there is a perceived benefit relative to the competition."

