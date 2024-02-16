Advertisement
Paramount, Comcast discussed a streaming deal: WSJ

Rachelle Akuffo

Paramount (PARA) has held discussions with Comcast (CMCSA), owner of NBCUniversal, about a potential streaming deal, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. The talks center around developing a potential partnership or joint venture between the companies' streaming services, Paramount+ and Peacock. The talks come as questions swirl about Paramount's future, which includes reports about it being sold to a group of investors being led by SkyDance Media and a buyout offer from billionaire Byron Allen.

Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Canal reports the breaking details.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Stephanie Mikulich

