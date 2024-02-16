Paramount, Comcast discussed a streaming deal: WSJ

Paramount (PARA) has held discussions with Comcast (CMCSA), owner of NBCUniversal, about a potential streaming deal, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. The talks center around developing a potential partnership or joint venture between the companies' streaming services, Paramount+ and Peacock. The talks come as questions swirl about Paramount's future, which includes reports about it being sold to a group of investors being led by SkyDance Media and a buyout offer from billionaire Byron Allen.

Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Canal reports the breaking details.

Editor's note: This article was written by Stephanie Mikulich