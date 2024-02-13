Pet owners committed to spend on quality petcare: Zoetis CFO

Animal medication company Zoetis (ZTS) reports beating revenue expectations in the fourth quarter. Zoetis CFO Wetteny Joseph joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Zoetis' guidance across segments — which include both pets and livestock animal treatments — and how willing consumers are willing to spend on their pets.

"In fact, 95% of pet owners see them as members of their family, and if they were faced with a 20% decrease in their budget, they wouldn't reduce how much they spend on their pet health care," Joseph explains. "So as we look at the space today, we see broad-based growth across the different therapeutic areas within [the] companion animal, and we see significant opportunity to continue to really meet unmet needs in the space,

