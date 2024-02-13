Advertisement
Hot inflation data puts a chill on stocks, Airbnb, Lyft report earnings: Yahoo FInance Live

Yahoo Finance Video

The Consumer Price Index data for January showed prices rose more than economists had been expecting, further dampening hopes that a Federal Reserve rate cut will be coming any time soon. Investors promptly started selling on the news, with all three of the major averages trading lower (^DJI, ^GSPC, ^IXIC). On the earnings front, investors will closely be eying the latest reports from Airbnb (ABNB) and Lyft (LYFT). Trending tickers on Yahoo Finance include Shopify (SHOP), JetBlue (JBLU), and Coca-Cola (KO).

Top guests on Yahoo Finance Live today include:
3:35 p.m. ET - Kamran Ansari, Headline Venture Partner and Former Head of Corporate Development at Pinterest
3:45 p.m. ET - Wetteny Joseph, Zoetis CFO
4:20 p.m. ET - Jared Cohen,Goldman Sachs President of Global Affairs & Co-Head of Office of Applied Innovation
4:50 p.m. ET - Emily Irwin, Wells Fargo Managing Director and Senior Director of Advice

