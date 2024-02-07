Roblox delivers $1 billion in record quarterly bookings

Roblox (RBLX) shares carry Wednesday gains into the closing bell after beating fourth-quarter earnings estimates and reporting record quarterly bookings. Yahoo Finance Live breaks down average user spending patterns as Roblox delivers the first quarter of bookings to exceed $1 billion.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.