U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,995.06
    +40.83 (+0.82%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,677.36
    +156.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,756.64
    +147.65 (+0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,950.36
    -3.27 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.07
    +0.76 (+1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    2,049.80
    -1.60 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    22.28
    -0.20 (-0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0776
    +0.0019 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1100
    +0.0200 (+0.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2626
    +0.0027 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.1650
    +0.2650 (+0.18%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    44,192.88
    +983.54 (+2.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,628.75
    -52.26 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    36,119.92
    -40.74 (-0.11%)
     

Roblox delivers $1 billion in record quarterly bookings

Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton

Roblox (RBLX) shares carry Wednesday gains into the closing bell after beating fourth-quarter earnings estimates and reporting record quarterly bookings. Yahoo Finance Live breaks down average user spending patterns as Roblox delivers the first quarter of bookings to exceed $1 billion.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

