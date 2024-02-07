Stocks rally, Disney and PayPal earnings on tap: Yahoo Finance Live

All three of the major averages (^DJI, ^GSPC, ^IXIC) are trading higher despite comments from several Federal Reserve policymakers that rate cuts are not coming in March. Traders are also shrugging off concerns about New York Community Bancorp (NYCB). Shares of the regional bank are plunging again after Moody’s cut its credit rating to “junk.” On the earnings front, investors are watching for reports from Disney (DIS), PayPal (PYPL), and Mattel (MAT). Other trending tickers on Yahoo Finance include Snap (SNAP), Roblox (RBLX), and CrowdStrike (CRWD).

Top guests on Yahoo Finance Live today include:

3:20 p.m. ET - Jeff Jones, H&R Block CEO

3:05 p.m. ET - Dave Mazza, Roundhill Investments Chief Strategy Officer

3:45 p.m. ET - Bill Davis, Hennessy Funds Portfolio Manager

4:25 p.m. ET - Moshe Katri, Wedbush Securities Managing Director, Equity Research