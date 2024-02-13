Russell 2000, Treasury yields respond to January CPI data

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) climbed 3.1% year-over-year in January, coming in hotter than expected by economists. Markets have begun to react to the inflation print, with volatility (^VIX) beginning to climb.

Yahoo Finance Senior Markets Reporter Jared Blikre joins the Live show to break down the latest market numbers and what it could mean for the broader market moving forward.

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino