  • S&P 500

    4,730.59
    +32.24 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    37,304.37
    +222.37 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.74
    +115.80 (+0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,005.29
    +22.46 (+1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.90
    -0.32 (-0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    2,053.50
    +5.80 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    24.63
    -0.00 (-0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0994
    +0.0047 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2660
    +0.0020 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.1130
    -1.3230 (-0.92%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    43,756.95
    -200.39 (-0.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    891.56
    +8.19 (+0.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,701.45
    -14.23 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,140.47
    -535.47 (-1.59%)
     

Stocks are higher after a lull on Wednesday

Brad Smith and Eyek Ntekim

Stocks (^GSPC) are higher after falling mid-day on Wednesday.

Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) gets an upgrade on potential growth in 2024, with analysts optimistic about growth for the company.

Cava (CAVA) gets an upgrade fro, Wedbush to “Outperform” seeing upside, despite conservative guidance.

Spotify (SPOT) stocks jump slightly following an upgrade from “Buy” to “Hold” with analysts noting a new “financial focus” as grounds for the upgrade.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

