Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 5 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    5,056.31
    +74.51 (+1.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,864.04
    +251.80 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,916.65
    +335.78 (+2.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,002.69
    +7.95 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.01
    +0.10 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    2,033.40
    -0.90 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    22.84
    -0.03 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0815
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3110
    -0.0140 (-0.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2619
    -0.0019 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.4740
    +0.1660 (+0.11%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    51,507.04
    +398.55 (+0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,681.62
    +19.11 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,098.68
    +836.52 (+2.19%)
     

AT&T outage, Royal Caribbean, Planet Fitness: Top Stocks

1
Seana Smith and Brad Smith

Cellular and internet service providers AT&T (T), Verizon (VZ), and T-Mobile (TMUS) are experiencing outages across the United States.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) stock pops after boosting its full-year guidance.

Gym chain Planet Fitness (PLNT) reports a fourth-quarter earnings beat, overshadowed by lackluster guidance while announcing the retirement of CFO Tom Fitzgerald.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

Advertisement