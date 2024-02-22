AT&T outage, Royal Caribbean, Planet Fitness: Top Stocks

Cellular and internet service providers AT&T (T), Verizon (VZ), and T-Mobile (TMUS) are experiencing outages across the United States.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) stock pops after boosting its full-year guidance.

Gym chain Planet Fitness (PLNT) reports a fourth-quarter earnings beat, overshadowed by lackluster guidance while announcing the retirement of CFO Tom Fitzgerald.

