Tapestry & Ralph Lauren: Analyst gauges luxury retail earnings

Tapestry (TPR) and Ralph Lauren (RL) stocks are on the move, with both designer retail companies beating earnings estimates. Jane Hali & Associates Senior Research Analyst Jessica Ramirez joins Yahoo Finance Live to weigh in on the state of the luxury retail market and leadership strategies.

Ramirez states there are “different parts” driving both Tapestry and Ralph Lauren. “They’re running a much smarter business" that is customer-focused and beneficial, Ramirez explains.

Editor's note: This article was written by Eyek Ntekim