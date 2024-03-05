Target CFO talks Target Circle 360, new paid membership program

Retailer Target (TGT) will launch its paid membership program Target Circle 360 — a subscription tier of its free Target Circle loyalty program — in April. Target Circle 360 will include incentives for shoppers like complimentary same-day shipping options.

Target COO and CFO Michael Fiddelke sits down with Yahoo Finance Executive Editor Brian Sozzi to discuss the new membership program and how the company can leverage these perks to compete in the retail space.

"We're listening to our consumers — How can we make their shopping experience even better? How can we make them fall more in love with Target, with the products we sell... with the ways to shop that make getting those products easy?" Fiddelke states.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.