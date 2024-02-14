How Taylor Swift & Beyonce boosted Lyft's ridership

Shares of Lyft (LYFT) have jumped, initially on an error in a key profitability metric from its earnings report, but continues to trade higher on Wednesday afternoon. The company saw a net loss of $26.3 million on revenue of $1.22 billion, however, the company's sales grew around 4% year-over-year.

Lyft CEO David Risher joined Yahoo Finance to discuss the company's performance, the strike initiated by drivers for rideshare services, and how Taylor Swift & Beyonce have boosted Lyft's ridership.

Risher comments on how much of an influence Taylor swift has had on ridership: "For every new digital device, every new app on the phone, for every new goggle or whatever that shows up, there's just as much of a longing, if not more so, for going out and having real-world experiences. If you look at stadiums, year-on-year, we're up 37%, just trips to stadiums. When you zoom in, and now we'll talk directly about Taylor, it's incredible. Nashville, our rides were up 25% when she comes to town. If you look in Cincinnati, rides to the hotel, because a lot of people are visiting from out of town, were up 60%." And to speak to the power of Swifties, Risher notes, that Taylor Swift's fans tipped "three times higher than average."

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino