Taylor Swift: NFL, film industry, economic impact

2023 has been the year of Taylor Swift. The superstar has had a major impact on the U.S. economy, including the NFL, financial, film, entertainment industry, and so much more. Yahoo Finance spoke to experts across the industry as part of its special coverage, "The Taylor-Made Economy." As Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Canal says, "You can't really replicate it. This is the pop star of our generation."

Yahoo Finance’s Josh Schafer broke down the "Swift effect" as it relates to financial coverage. Schafer said, "She's been in financial news really throughout the summer."

Enders Analysis Music Industry Analyst Alice Enders believes that Swift's close relationship with her fans has a direct impact on ticket sales. Enders explained, "With 150 (or so) shows across the world, we're just starting to see the real impact."

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour film hits theaters on October 12. The film has already sold out 350 IMAX (IMAX) showings across 45 global markets. IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond said, "It's definitely a milestone in the history of cinema."

Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporter Jori Epstein broke down Swift's impact on the NFL and how the two are benefitting from each other. Epstein explained, "This is a growth opportunity for them and the audience in a way that men maybe 18-34 are not."

TickPick VP of Growth Matt Ferrel elaborated on Swift's impact on the NFL and the resale ticket market. Ferrel said, "(The New York Jets game) was one of our top selling games of the year once the announcement was made that Taylor was going to be there."

Marcus Collins, University of Michigan Ross School of Business Marketing Professor, broke down the marketing power of Swift, which is fueled by her loyal fans. Collins explained, "Her personhood becomes a way by which they represent their identity. And that's super powerful."

