Truist upgrades Sunnova, Enphase on global energy trends

Truist upgraded solar stocks Sunnova Energy (NOVA) and Enphase Energy (ENPH) to "Buy" ratings from "Hold" on Tuesday, expressing optimism around strengthening global demand trends. The firm sees an opportunity to buy into the solar names at attractive levels after the recent industry sell-offs.

However, Truist also downgraded fuel cell maker Bloom Energy (BE) based on political uncertainty posing risks to green energy initiatives.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith