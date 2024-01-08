Advertisement
Twilio Co-Founder, CEO Jeff Lawson steps down

Seana Smith
·Anchor

Twilio (TWLO) Co-Founder Jeff Lawson will be stepping down as CEO with chief communication officer Khozema Shipchandler appointed as Lawson's replacement. Yahoo Finance Live highlights the activist investor pressures that ultimately led to this leadership transition while monitoring the communication technology company's upward stock movement.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

