Twilio Co-Founder, CEO Jeff Lawson steps down

Twilio (TWLO) Co-Founder Jeff Lawson will be stepping down as CEO with chief communication officer Khozema Shipchandler appointed as Lawson's replacement. Yahoo Finance Live highlights the activist investor pressures that ultimately led to this leadership transition while monitoring the communication technology company's upward stock movement.

