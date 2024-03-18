United Airlines stock tumbles as CEO launches safety review

United Airlines (UAL) shares are trading lower on Monday after the company's CEO, Scott Kirby, announced the launch of a comprehensive safety review of the airline's aircraft fleet. This decision comes in the wake of several concerning safety incidents, including the most recent event involving a Boeing aircraft landing without a fuselage panel.

The announcement of this safety review has raised concerns among investors, highlighting the potential risks and vulnerabilities within the aviation industry.

Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith and Brad Smith break down the details.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith