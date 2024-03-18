Fed Decision, NVIDIA conference highlight busy week for stocks: Yahoo Finance Live

Wall Street is kicking off what is set to be a very busy week. Investors are bracing for the Federal Reserve's next interest rate decision, followed by a press conference from Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday. The tech world is keyed in on California, where NVIDIA (NVDA) is holding its annual GTC Conference today. CEO Jensen Huang is set to deliver the keynote address this afternoon and Yahoo Finance will bring you key moments from the event. Also in tech, Alphabet (GOOGL, GOOG) shares are moving this morning following a Bloomberg report that Apple (AAPL) is in talks to allow the company's Gemini power the AI Features on its iPhone. Yahoo Finance trending tickers include Tilray (TLRY), Qualcomm (QCOM), and Solana (SOL-USD).'

Key guests include:

9 a.m. ET - Brent Schutte, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company CIO

9:30 a.m. ET - Scott Herren, Cisco CFO

10:30 a.m. ET - Martin Yang, Oppenheimer Senior Analyst of Emerging Technologies and Services

10:45 a.m. ET - Sallie Krawcheck, Ellevest CEO

11:15 a.m. ET - Tarang Amin, e.l.f CEO

11:30 a.m. ET - Doug Peterson, S&P Global CEO

11:40 a.m. ET - Brendan Jones, Blink Charging CEO