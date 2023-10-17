Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,373.20
    -0.43 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,997.65
    +13.11 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,533.75
    -34.24 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,766.05
    +18.98 (+1.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.71
    +1.05 (+1.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.70
    +1.40 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.97
    +0.20 (+0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0579
    +0.0018 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.8470
    +0.1350 (+2.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2182
    -0.0033 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.7710
    +0.2450 (+0.16%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,535.94
    +133.32 (+0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    593.02
    +2.57 (+0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,675.21
    +44.58 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,040.29
    +381.26 (+1.20%)
     

United Airlines, Thermo Fisher-Olink deal, Roblox RTO: Top Stories

United Airlines (UAL) shares slide despite topping third-quarter earnings estimates. Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) announces its acquisition of Olink (OLK) for $3.1 billion. Lastly, Roblox (RBLX) CEO David Baszucki is pushing for employees to return to offices in a new company mandate.

Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman examines several of the day's top industry headlines.

