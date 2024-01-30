US consumers becoming 'more thoughtful' to alcohol options

Spirits are gaining their share in the US alcohol market as consumer demographics — both men and women — are diversifying their palettes and becoming more open to what they drink.

Nadine Sarwat, Bernstein Director of American Alcoholic Beverages & Cannabis, outlines the structural shifts enabling spirits to rise above beer consumption, as well as how GLP-1 weight loss drugs are weighing on alcohol sales.

"Suffice to say a lot of consumers feel spirits are morale lined with health and wellness and calorie goals, when you look at all of that — even though it's been a tough year — a lot of the same structural factors that drive consumer choices are still here today," Sarwat says.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.