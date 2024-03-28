Walgreens aims to deliver value as consumers seek relief: CEO

Despite beating analyst expectations on both revenue and earnings in its latest second quarter results, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) narrowed its Adjusted EPS guidance for fiscal year 2024, citing a challenging retail environment. Walgreens CEO Tim Wentworth joins Yahoo Finance Live to shed light on the factors that prompted the decision.

Wentworth emphasizes that the "real dynamic" is the strain faced by consumers under current economic conditions. He highlights that consumers are seeking value, and Walgreens is focused on delivering that with the continued sensitivity around pricing.

Reflecting on the company's pharmacy business, Wentworth admits that it experienced "a challenging time." However, he states that they have since been able to secure adequate staffing and forge relationships with pharmacy schools to bolster hiring efforts: "We like where we are now." Wentworth explains that the company's efforts extend beyond hiring, but rather "work redesign," allowing pharmacists to "operate at the very top of their clinical ability."

Wentworth attributes the negative outlook surrounding Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) to "consumer, patient dissatisfaction with the way the system works." However, he views this as "an opportunity" to help reshape this outlook. He emphasizes that by concentrating on areas such as value and transparency for consumers, they can aid in transforming this perception, posing the question, "What's the model for the future that's gonna help a PBM help its consumer?"

