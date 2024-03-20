Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    5,224.62
    +46.11 (+0.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    39,512.13
    +401.37 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,369.41
    +202.62 (+1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,073.43
    +37.72 (+1.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.84
    -1.63 (-1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    2,186.30
    +26.60 (+1.23%)
     

  • Silver

    25.71
    +0.57 (+2.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0925
    +0.0057 (+0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2730
    -0.0240 (-0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2784
    +0.0062 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.2270
    +0.4290 (+0.28%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    65,751.66
    +1,504.77 (+2.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,737.38
    -0.92 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    40,003.60
    +263.20 (+0.66%)
     
BREAKING:

Fed holds interest rates steady, still sees 3 cuts this year

Why Fed's Powell doesn't seem fazed by stubborn inflation data

Josh Lipton and Julie Hyman

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell seemingly shrugged off hotter-then-expected inflation data, saying the data points "haven't really changed the overall story, which is that of inflation moving down gradually on a sometimes bumpy road towards 2%."

In the video above, Yahoo Finance Federal Reserve Reporter Jennifer Schonberger recaps some of the top takeaways from Powell's press conference.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Stephanie Mikulich.

Advertisement