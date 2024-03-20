Why Fed's Powell doesn't seem fazed by stubborn inflation data

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell seemingly shrugged off hotter-then-expected inflation data, saying the data points "haven't really changed the overall story, which is that of inflation moving down gradually on a sometimes bumpy road towards 2%."

